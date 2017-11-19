Leonard Fournette active for Jaguars on Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette doesn’t like the cold weather, but he’ll be able to keep his blood flowing by moving around on the field rather than standing around on the sideline during Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Fournette was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game after he sat out Friday’s practice with the ankle injury that’s been bothering him for several weeks. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Fournette is active and ready to go for the Jaguars, however.

Fournette had been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and coach Doug Marrone said Friday that the team was being cautious with the rookie because he had more trouble with the ankle against the Chargers last weekend.

The Jaguars will be down one offensive starter after ruling out wide receiver Allen Hurns. Two offensive linemen — right tackle Jermey Parnell and left guard Patrick Omameh — joined Fournette with questionable tags.