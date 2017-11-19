Lions keep pace in NFC North with win in Chicago

Getty Images

The Lions are still looking up at the Vikings in the NFC North, but they stayed alive today with a hard-fought win in Chicago.

The 27-24 victory, which improved the Lions to 6-4 as the Vikings improved to 8-2, didn’t come easy: The Bears jumped out to an early lead and stayed competitive throughout, missing a potentially game-tying field goal with three seconds left.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford shook off an early fumble to turn in a strong game, completing 21 of 31 passes for 299 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was solid if not spectacular, passing for 179 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while also rushing for 53 yards, including a crucial fourth-down conversion that helped the Bears get into range for that potentially game-tying field goal.

But in the end it was Lions kicker Matt Prater who missed a 52-yard field goal, and Bears kicker Connor Barth who missed a 46-yard field goal. That was the difference, and it saved the Lions’ playoff chances as they prepare to host the Vikings on Thanksgiving.