Marshall Newhouse inactive for Raiders; Mike Gillislee for Patriots

All seven of the Patriots’ inactives are key players. But the Patriots already ruled out four before they turned in their inactive list Sunday.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), center David Andrews (illness), wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) and wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring) were listed as out Friday.

The Patriots’ other inactives are cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle) and running back Mike Gillislee. It’s the second consecutive week Gillislee will sit.

The Raiders won’t have right tackle Marshall Newhouse, who was listed as questionable after injuring his hip and quadricps in last week’s game against the Dolphins. Vadal Alexander is Newhouse’s backup on the depth chart. He has started one game this season.

Oakland’s other inactives are cornerback David Amerson (foot), linebacker Shilique Calhoun, quarterback Connor Cook, defensive tackle Darius Latham, defensive end Jihad Ward and offensive tackle Jylan Ware.