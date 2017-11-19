Marshawn Lynch sits for U.S. anthem, stands for Mexican anthem

AP

LaVar Ball may have to work a little harder to retain the attention of the Commander-in-Chief.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, playing in Mexico against the Patriots, sat for the U.S. national anthem (as usual). Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Lynch stood for the Mexican national anthem.

The development comes at a time when the anthem controversy has largely subsided. Even though a small handful of players continue to sit or kneel for the anthem, President Trump has stopped talking and tweeting about it, for now.

That could change once he realizes that Lynch opted to sit for the Star-Spangled Banner but to stand for Himno Nacional Mexicano.