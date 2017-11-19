Mike McCarthy: Brett Hundley is our quarterback

Getty Images

The Packers were shut out in a 23-0 loss to the Ravens that comes 11 years to the day after the last time they were shut out.

Brett Favre was knocked out of that loss to the Patriots, forcing a young Aaron Rodgers into the game. Rodgers didn’t play well, but there were obviously better days to come for him and the Packers.

Coach Mike McCarthy believes that’s the case for Brett Hundley as well. Hundley threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in Sunday’s loss, but McCarthy said after the game that he never considered turning to Joe Callahan despite saying that turnovers were the biggest reason for the loss. McCarthy said that Hundley “will definitely improve from this” and promised that he’d remain the starter against the Steelers next week.

“Brett Hundley’s our starter. I believe in Brett Hundley,” McCarthy said in his postgame press conference.

McCarthy’s faith in players who couldn’t hold onto the ball didn’t extend beyond Hundley. Rookie running back Devante Mays was benched after a couple of fumbles, but McCarthy never wavered from the confident line he’s taken with Hundley since Rodgers broke his collarbone.