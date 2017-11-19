Mike McCarthy: Brett Hundley is our quarterback

The Packers were shut out in a 23-0 loss to the Ravens that comes 11 years to the day after the last time they were shut out.

Brett Favre was knocked out of that loss to the Patriots, forcing a young Aaron Rodgers into the game. Rodgers didn’t play well, but there were obviously better days to come for him and the Packers.

Coach Mike McCarthy believes that’s the case for Brett Hundley as well. Hundley threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in Sunday’s loss, but McCarthy said after the game that he never considered turning to Joe Callahan despite saying that turnovers were the biggest reason for the loss. McCarthy said that Hundley “will definitely improve from this” and promised that he’d remain the starter against the Steelers next week.

Brett Hundley’s our starter. I believe in Brett Hundley,” McCarthy said in his postgame press conference.

McCarthy’s faith in players who couldn’t hold onto the ball didn’t extend beyond Hundley. Rookie running back Devante Mays was benched after a couple of fumbles, but McCarthy never wavered from the confident line he’s taken with Hundley since Rodgers broke his collarbone.

22 responses to “Mike McCarthy: Brett Hundley is our quarterback

  2. McCarthy is not a good coach. Been riding Rodgers coat tails for years. Packers win in spite of the guy until AR got hurt.

  3. Never seen an organization more exposed when one player went down. McCarthy is an okay coach, not elite. Ted Thompson deserves more of the blame, he has done nothing since they won their last super bowl on both sides of the ball.

  4. McCarthy is a fraud. Any pragmatic Packers fan has seen this for years. Handley is awful — and he has been in McCarthy’s QB Room for the last three seasons. Lest we forget McCarthy, while with SF, urged management to ‘pass’ on Aaron Rodgers and draft Alex Smith. Hell, a monkey could roam the sidelines with #12 under center. RODGERS IS THE TEAM. And Thompson keeps drafting turds like Randall and Spriggs and Hundley. The whole things needs to be blown up. The entire front office — and coaching staff — has grown complacent and lazy — watching their bank accounts blossom, thanks to #12. There is no accountability for the pedestrian personnel or the glaring lack of coaching. Meanwhile, the team ‘President’ is presiding over another revenue-stream-generating ribbon-cutting while his GM operates in a vacuum.

  6. McCarthy has a good grasp of the obvious. Yes, Hundley is the Packers QB. Now he just needs to grasp the other obvious and realize that without Rodgers they are a really bad team.

  7. joker65 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 6:20 pm
  10. Sounds a bit thick-headed to me.

    You start to wonder if his success as a coach is just a bi product of Aaron Rodgers.

  12. Time to fire the Cheeserat head coach for not developing a backup plan – also terminate the GM for being blind and stupid.

    Staying with Hundley is remarkably obtuse – but the bed is wet and warm with the stupidity of the entire franchise for not being prepared.

  13. Seriously, the Packers might want to forfeit next weeks game and hold an emergency owners meeting at the bar.

  16. I’ve been a McCarthy supporter, but if he is being honest and things continue down that path. I no longer can support him. Because he wasn’t intelligent enough to realise he didn’t have someone on his bench who could play or he isn’t a good enough coach to teach him to play. Either way, Hundley isn’t good enough to even manage a game let alone win one. I’ve finally been persuaded that Rodgers has made McCarthy.

  17. This is going to crush packer backers idea that they would be able to trade Hundley for a first round pick after a meaningless performance in the preseason. Clevland may be looking. Then they’d have two picks in the top five for 2018.

  22. So, could Brett Farve have walked in off the street, played in Jeans and had a better game than Hundley?

    The fact that there is a possibility is not a good look for Hundley.

    So how much longer does McCarthy stick with Hundley? Until they are both let go after this season.

    (If packers were smart they would dump McCarthy–maybe hire Josh McDaniels? I just remember McCarthy had the Seahawks on the ropes during The NFC title game a few years ago. He settled for a few early field goals. With Aaron Rodgers as QB? Hawks make crazy dramatic comeback. How? Settling for field goals on the road vs a Dangerous Hawks team.

    He has A-rod as his QB but plays not to lose. Does not work so well with Hundley.

