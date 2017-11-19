Mike Zimmer: “hard to yank” Case Keenum right now

Getty Images

With the roll the Vikings are on at the moment, it’s hard to make a case for changing quarterbacks.

And after Case Keenum did his part in beating the Rams Sunday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t prepared to move the Teddy Bridgewater pot off the back burner.

“It’s going to be hard to yank him out of there right now,” Zimmer said of Keenum, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He’s playing good.

“I still have really high hopes for Teddy, and a lot of things happen throughout the course of the season, so we’ll just see how it goes.”

Keenum threw for 280 yards and a touchdown, and unlike last week, didn’t haven’t any troubling turnovers once the game was in hand.

That gives them plenty of reason to give Bridgewater time to acclimate after his long layoff.

But at the moment, Keenum looks like a playoff quarterback.