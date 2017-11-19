MRI on Monday for Kelvin Benjamin

Getty Images

Officially, Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin‘s injured knee is under evaluation. Unofficially, he’s having an MRI on Monday.

Benjamin suffered the injury during Sunday’s disastrous loss to the Chargers. Per multiple reports, Benjamin was not on crutches following the game.

Benjamin had one catch for 12 yards (a touchdown) on Sunday. He had three catches for 42 yards last week in a 47-10 loss to the Saints.

Benjamin is under contract through 2018; his salary for next season is fully guaranteed for injury.