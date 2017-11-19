Nathan Peterman throws three interceptions in first quarter

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman has had some rough sledding in his first NFL start.

The Bills have had the ball four times in the first quarter and three of the four possessions ended with Peterman throwing interceptions. Korey Toomer got the first of them after fullback Patrick DiMarco let a ball go off his hands and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown.

Cornerback Casey Hayward got the second as Peterman threw a ball under heavy pressure in his own end zone and Tre Boston got number three as Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa bore down on the rookie quarterback once again.

The Chargers are only up 10-7, however, as Nick Novak missed a field goal and LeSean McCoy ran twice for 64 yards and a touchdown on the one Bills possession that didn’t feature a Peterman pass.

Given the results of the other three and Kelvin Benjamin leaving the game via a cart after a knee injury, more of McCoy might not be a bad idea for the Bills this afternoon.