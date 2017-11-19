Patriots blow out Raiders 33-8

Posted by Charean Williams on November 19, 2017, 7:37 PM EST
AP

The Chiefs held open the door for the Raiders with their stunning 12-9 upset overtime loss to the Giants earlier in the day. Oakland, though, closed the door in its own face.

The Raiders would have won the division by winning out. Instead, they laid an egg in Mexico City against the Patriots, losing 33-8 in a game that wasn’t that close.

As Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal tweeted late in the game, “The Raiders traveled to 7,200-plus feet altitude to hit rock bottom.”

Oakland, coming off its bye week, has lost six of eight to fall to 4-6.

The Patriots dominated from start to finish and led 30-0 before the Raiders finally got on the board. New England won the takeaway battle 2-0, with an interception and a critical fumble recovery before halftime, and had only two penalties for 10 yards in playing nearly mistake-free football.

Tom Brady completed 30 of 37 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Brandin Cooks caught six passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. His 64-yard touchdown only 54 seconds into the second half gave the Patriots breathing room, up 24-0.

The Patriots finished with 420 yards but ended up with more field goals than touchdowns.

Veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski is a leading candidate for AFC special teams player of the week after making field goals of 62, 51, 40 and 29 yards. His 62-yarder, on the final play of the first half, set a team record. It broke his own mark of 58 yards set earlier this season and had plenty of extra yards on it.

Derek Carr completed 28 of 49 passes for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Marshawn Lynch had 11 carries for 67 yards.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Patriots blow out Raiders 33-8

  7. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that this was a great team putting a whipping on a bad team. Still I would’ve liked to think that the Raiders coming off a bye would be well-prepared and energized facing a top-tier opponent. But they showed absolutely no heart. The Lynch affect.

  8. I like it when the Pats win. But not like this. Sadly, the difference between the “haves and have-nots” in this league is too big. The not-so-good teams far outnumber the good teams. That, along with these misguided anthem protests, isn’t good for the game.

  9. Brady was lucky that some of his wounded ducks didn’t get picked off. Raiders defense is awful, but a Jags/NFC defense will eat those up!

    The end is near for the pats!

  10. 1. Raiders receivers blow. What a collection of stone hands. Carr is a good QB, I felt sorry for him.

    2. Jack Del Rio is a fine example of the coaching gap in the NFL. There is Belichick, then 4-5 other fairly decent coaches, beneath that a pile of crap. I can’t remember and Del Rio team beating a Belichick coached team in the several times they’ve faced off over the years. Maybe once but in general this is what happens when teams those 2 are coaching face off against each other.

  11. The game was much like last week’s. 33-8 and not much in the way of excitement. It’s a bit like watching the ’03 team that way, not in talent but in execution. They inflict the death of a thousand cuts in all 3 phases of the game just by not making mistakes and taking advantage when the opponent does. And we are on to embarrassing the fish.

  15. Homer press post game show just mentioned –

    Brady 9-1 vs Jack Del Rio coached defenses, with a 25 TD – 1 INT ratio in those 10 games.

    You could see the deer in the headlights look on Del Rio’s face almost from the start of the game.

  18. boblavoie says:
    November 19, 2017 at 7:41 pm
    Remember when this game was billed as a “Superbowl preview”?
    ______________________

    Its been a while since we’ve seen two AFC teams in the Superbowl.

  19. First it was the taping from the sidelines versus the stands.
    Then it was Lineman signaling eligible as receivers. (Hi Harbaugh)
    And deflated footballs.
    Tom Brady was just a system QB who couldn’t win without Belichick.
    Belichick was just another coach that couldn’t win without Brady.
    Brady can’t throw long passes.
    Patriots play in a weak division…etc

    What’s next Trolls?

    At 40 years old TB is as dominant as ever. I have come to learn that sensible people realize the great opportunity they have to witness the man play Football – kind of like watching an Ali, or MJ, or Tiger in his day. I have also come to learn that there are numerous people that don’t really like football much, they just like to show off their stupidity.

  20. This is said with all do respect ,,,the Patriots are the best at letting the other team lose the game so they can win the game !

  24. cylondetector says:
    November 19, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Another pretender blown out.

    I guess we’ve got a whole bunch of BS about the Steelers being a tough game bfeore they get their doors blown off too.
    ______________________________________________

    The Steelers at home are an opponent worthy of respect even if their coach is not.

  30. “After further review… the quarterback’s arm was moving forward, therefore it’s an incomplete pass”

    Shakespeare couldn’t have been more poetic than Mr Coleman was that night. 🙂

  31. a1b24312 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Maybe Chucky really will go back to being the HC of the Raiders.

    ========================

    Al Davis interviewed both Jon Gruden and Bill Belichick for the Raiders HC job in 1998 and he chose Gruden. If he had chosen Belichick and given him some measure of latitude in shaping the roster, then I have to think that the last 20 years of Raiders history would’ve been a lot better.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!