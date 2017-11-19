Patriots lead Raiders 17-0 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on November 19, 2017, 5:44 PM EST
AP

The Raiders were threatening to make it a game . . . and then they weren’t.

The Patriots lead 17-0 at halftime with a big swing at the end of the first half.

The Raiders were only 3 yards from getting within a touchdown. Wide receiver Seth Roberts, fighting for extra yardage in the waning seconds of the half, fumbled on a hit by Marquis Flowers and Patrick Chung recovered for New England to preserve its shutout.

It also gave the Patriots a chance to score in the final two minutes yet again, and they did. They drove 48 yards in only four plays and 28 seconds to set up a 62-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski on the final play of the half.

New England outgained Oakland 228-152 in the first half.

Tom Brady completed 20-of-24 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dion Lewis with 4:09 remaining in the first half and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter.

He has completed passes to seven different receivers.

Derek Carr has struggled, completing 8-of-14 passes for 65 yards and an interception that bounced off the hands of Johnny Holton. Duron Harmon hauled in the rebound.

Marshawn Lynch has rushed for 65 yards on nine carries, including a 25-yard run.

22 responses to “Patriots lead Raiders 17-0 at halftime

  1. This should be a close game but the drops and other mistakes have killed the Raiders. Love the way they were running the ball, they have get back to it.

  2. Gotta laugh at the Raider fans who thought they were going to win. Reading their blog during the half and if it were up to the posters there they would fire all the coaches and cut more than half the team. What a laugh riot!

  3. I’ve never seen 3 wide recievers go from one of the best squads to each of them dropping more passes than they catch. Roberts, Cooper and Crabtree suddenly can’t catch a cold.

    Feeling bad for Carr when only the 49ers have dropped more passes this year. It’s a wonder the Raiders aren’t 0-9, especially with 0 ints on the year. What a dissapointment.

  4. Rob Moore has to go. Our WRs have been lacking fundamentals since the day he showed up. Way too many drops, guys being undisciplined with ball security. Even things like dragging a toe have had to be addressed. Rod Woodson has to also. None of our DBs have shown progression. Great players dont always make great coaches.

  5. Carr has NOT struggled.. his receivers can’t catch a cold or hold onto the ball!!!! It’s s travesty!!! 😡😡😡

  6. Please explain how Carr is struggling? Are you watching the game? The receivers continue to drop balls left right and center. There’s been 80 yards left out there because of their awful hands, and Cooper hasn’t even dropped a pass…yet!

  9. This should be a 7-3 game but Roberts not holding onto the ball, and the ball hitting a WR on the shoulder pad that Duron picked didn’t help the cause. I am happy we are up 17-0, but I’m happier to see fellow grafton MA native Obi Melifonwu making tackles!

    Happy to see Obi and Steve spagnuolo put Grafton on the Map! GO PATS!

  13. wib22 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 4:58 pm
    jets are a joke.

    Dolphins aren’t good

    Bills are bad

    How do the patriots get these easy teams? Yikes.

    ————

    It’s a good thing the Pats don’t have to play those AFC West powerhouse teams line the Raiders and Broncos, huh?

  19. The Raiders coaches have to be on a short leash. All the talent is there on offense and they cannot seem to know how to use it properly. The defense is a joke all together. Norton needs to go!

  20. kissbillsrings says:
    November 19, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Pats / Steelers game is shaping up to be a great one!!!


    No its not. The Patriots are gonna wipe the floor with us. Even blowing out Tennessee gave me zero indication that we could beat them. The Steelers can do it but they won’t cause Tomlin is a cheerleader.

  21. Remember when all the Raider homers were talking about playing in the SB?

    There is still a quarter left but so far these guys stink! And why with 4th and less than a yard did they have Lynch out of the game?

  22. “The Raiders coaches have to be on a short leash. All the talent is there on offense and they cannot seem to know how to use it properly. ”

    Del Rio is a 3rd rate coach. He’s never had much success agaInst Belichick. And ever since he put the axe and stump in the Jacksonville locker room and the kicker sliced up his own leg I haven’t thought very much of him.

