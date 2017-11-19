Patriots lead Raiders 17-0 at halftime

AP

The Raiders were threatening to make it a game . . . and then they weren’t.

The Patriots lead 17-0 at halftime with a big swing at the end of the first half.

The Raiders were only 3 yards from getting within a touchdown. Wide receiver Seth Roberts, fighting for extra yardage in the waning seconds of the half, fumbled on a hit by Marquis Flowers and Patrick Chung recovered for New England to preserve its shutout.

It also gave the Patriots a chance to score in the final two minutes yet again, and they did. They drove 48 yards in only four plays and 28 seconds to set up a 62-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski on the final play of the half.

New England outgained Oakland 228-152 in the first half.

Tom Brady completed 20-of-24 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dion Lewis with 4:09 remaining in the first half and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter.

He has completed passes to seven different receivers.

Derek Carr has struggled, completing 8-of-14 passes for 65 yards and an interception that bounced off the hands of Johnny Holton. Duron Harmon hauled in the rebound.

Marshawn Lynch has rushed for 65 yards on nine carries, including a 25-yard run.