Points coming quickly in New Orleans

The Saints were intercepted to end their first possession of Sunday’s game and it’s the only possession in the first quarter that ended without points on the board.

Mark Ingram sprinted 36 yards for his fourth touchdown in the last two weeks and the Saints tied the Redskins at 10 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. The score came at the end of a 80-yard drive that featured a roughing the passer penalty on Preston Smith and a 23-yard pass to Ted Ginn to do some of the heavy lifting.

It also came less than two minutes after Chris Thompson got free out of the backfield and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins for the first Washington touchdown of the day. Rookie Samaje Perine, starting in place of the injured Rob Kelley, had a 30-yard gain to set up that score.

The Saints defense hasn’t given up more than 17 points since Week Six. That run may end before the half is out, but it won’t put their seven-game winning streak at risk until their offense gets tripped up more than once.