Rams march right down the field on opening drive

The Rams made an early statement against the Vikings.

Walking into one of the league’s loudest stadiums against one of the league’s best defenses, the Rams took their opening drive all the way to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

A methodical nine-play, 70-yard drive was capped by Todd Gurley‘s 6-yard touchdown run.

It was Gurley’s 11th touchdown of the year, extending his league-high total. Quarterback Jared Goff did his part as well, as he was 4-of-5 passing (to four different receivers) for 50 yards on that drive.

The Rams then forced the Vikings backward on their first drive (they couldn’t convert a third-and-32), making it a positive start for the visitors.