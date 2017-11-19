Ravens lead Packers 6-0 at halftime

AP

In what might rank as the worst half of football in the NFL this season, the Packers and Ravens combined for almost as many turnovers as points.

The teams combined for four turnovers and six points. The Ravens lead 6-0.

Baltimore crossed midfield on all four of its first-half possessions. The Ravens reached the Green Bay 36 before the snap went over Joe Flacco‘s head. They ended up punting.

The Ravens reached the Green Bay 14 on their second possession, settling for a 32-yard Justin Tucker field goal.

They punted after reaching the Green Bay 43, and then, Flacco threw an interception to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix after reaching the Green Bay 24. Baltimore added a field goal on the half as Tucker hit from 39 yards.

Flacco is 13-of-17 for 99 yards.

Brett Hundley threw interceptions on the Packers’ first two possessions, including one in the end zone with Green Bay at the Baltimore 5. Devante Mays lost a fumble on Green Bay’s third possession.

Hundley has completed 9 of 16 passes for 115 yards and two interceptions.

The Ravens have 106 yards, while the Packers have 127.