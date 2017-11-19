Ravens shut out Packers 23-0

AP

It’s not like Joe Flacco and the Ravens offense played great, but when the other team can’t score. . . .

The Ravens, having lost three of their past four games, returned from their bye week and won what was something of a must-win as their playoff hopes are concerned. They forced five turnovers, sacked Brett Hundley six times and shut out the Packers 23-0.

It was Baltimore’s second shutout of the season. The Ravens opened the season with a 20-0 blanking of the Bengals.

It was the first time in 11 years to the day that the Packers last were shut out. They lost 35-0 to New England in 2006.

The Packers offense continued to struggle without Aaron Rodgers as they gained only 265 yards. Hundley, now 1-3 as the team’s starter since Rodgers went out, had four turnovers. He threw two interceptions on the team’s first two possessions and lost a fumble and threw another interception in the fourth quarter.

Terrell Suggs, Matt Judon and Willie Henry each had two sacks of Hundley, and Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Eric Weddle each had a pick of Hundley.

Hundley went 21-of-36 for 239 yards and three interceptions.

Flacco and the Ravens offense turned it over once — on a Flacco interception — but they gained only 219 yards. Fifty-nine of those yards came on a touchdown drive to open the second half as Mike Wallace caught a 21-yard pass from Flacco.

The Ravens got three field goals from 32, 39, 23 from Justin Tucker and tacked on a late touchdown after Humphrey’s pick as Alex Collins scored from the 3-yard line the next play.

Flacco finished 22-of-28 for 183 yards with one touchdown and one interception.