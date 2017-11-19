Report: Goodell contract could be completed before December 13 ownership meeting

Posted by Mike Florio on November 19, 2017, 10:27 AM EST
Getty Images

The Roger Goodell contract saga has one thing in common with the Ezekiel Elliott suspension: Both stories have been all over the place. And, like Elliott, maybe the Goodell situation finally is coming to an end.

But probably not.

Adam Schefter of ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reports that Goodell’s contract extension is expected to be completed at or before the December 13 ownership meeting in Dallas. Per Schefter, “momentum to delay the deal has dissipated ‘meaningfully.'”

Momentum from whom, exactly? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to be undeterred in his desire to use the occasion of the Commissioner’s contract extension as a platform for pushing back on the overall compensation package and for reducing the Commissioner’s power. With a very real threat of litigation looming, due in large part to a mandate to the Compensation Committee that was vague and open-ended, the league would be wise to dot every “i” and cross every “t” — unless the NFL has decided to goad Jones into filing suit in order to justify taking action against him.

Presumably, the league still prefers to avoid making an unexpectedly public squabble even more public. But unless and until Jones himself declares the situation to be over, it’s impossible to believe with any degree of confidence that it is, or that it will be. The battle lines has been scrawled in concrete, and Jones isn’t the type to back away from fighting for a cause that he believes in.

Unless Jones can declare victory. Which, for those who believe that Big Shield benefits from not having this big fight become an even bigger mess, should provide an incentive to negotiate a win-win-win that provides Jones a pelt to place on the wall, soothes the undoubtedly bruised ego of the Commissioner, and gives the NFL one less thing that will continue to get in the way of the effort to get back to football.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Goodell contract could be completed before December 13 ownership meeting

  2. How funny would it be if he signs the extension on the 12th, then they start the meeting with “Mr. Jones would like to discuss the extension with the commissioner to start today’s meeting”?

  3. Jones is having a very public temper tantrum. The rest of the owners should take the responsibility of giving him a little time out. A win for him in this situation will only make things worse.

  5. If they give him this package more mans will leave , it is a gross amount of fortunes , The owners should counter with you get a salary and that salary is enough for you to pay health benefit premiums and you have enough money to buy your own plain and enough for 10 generations of your family tree to live like kings so if you don like it there’s the door ,,,,we have a next man up just like our teams !

  6. What they’ll probably end up doing is keeping Goodell in position to continue to make them a ton of money, and also pacify his critics by removing him from the role of handing out punishment to the rule breakers and criminals. The owners will be happy because their wallets will keep getting fatter. The happiest person in the world will be Goodell, since that’s a thankless job. The person named to replace Goodell in that capacity won’t even be a person. It will be a committee. The committee can change spokesmen every year or so to keep moving the target. Nothing will change except the name of the “evil” person that has to hand down discipline to a small handful of knuckleheads. Then we can go back to complaining about the Redskins name or whatever the next issue of the week may be. Where can we get nose rings?

  7. It was reported that the committee recently declined an emergency meeting request. Not sure how this plays out on the committee’s standpoint but I am certain Jerry will sue the league if they give Goodell the extension without him stating his case in front of the other owners.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!