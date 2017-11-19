Report: Goodell contract could be completed before December 13 ownership meeting

Getty Images

The Roger Goodell contract saga has one thing in common with the Ezekiel Elliott suspension: Both stories have been all over the place. And, like Elliott, maybe the Goodell situation finally is coming to an end.

But probably not.

Adam Schefter of ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reports that Goodell’s contract extension is expected to be completed at or before the December 13 ownership meeting in Dallas. Per Schefter, “momentum to delay the deal has dissipated ‘meaningfully.'”

Momentum from whom, exactly? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to be undeterred in his desire to use the occasion of the Commissioner’s contract extension as a platform for pushing back on the overall compensation package and for reducing the Commissioner’s power. With a very real threat of litigation looming, due in large part to a mandate to the Compensation Committee that was vague and open-ended, the league would be wise to dot every “i” and cross every “t” — unless the NFL has decided to goad Jones into filing suit in order to justify taking action against him.

Presumably, the league still prefers to avoid making an unexpectedly public squabble even more public. But unless and until Jones himself declares the situation to be over, it’s impossible to believe with any degree of confidence that it is, or that it will be. The battle lines has been scrawled in concrete, and Jones isn’t the type to back away from fighting for a cause that he believes in.

Unless Jones can declare victory. Which, for those who believe that Big Shield benefits from not having this big fight become an even bigger mess, should provide an incentive to negotiate a win-win-win that provides Jones a pelt to place on the wall, soothes the undoubtedly bruised ego of the Commissioner, and gives the NFL one less thing that will continue to get in the way of the effort to get back to football.