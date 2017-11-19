Report: Ravens “demoting” Breshad Perriman

Getty Images

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman hasn’t developed as the Ravens hoped he would when they made him a first-round pick in the 2015 draft and their willingness to play him while waiting for a step forward is reportedly running low.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are “demoting” Perriman for this week’s game against the Packers.

It’s not clear whether a demotion would mean a drop in playing time or being left off the roster for Sunday’s game altogether. Perriman has started twice this season and has been in on just over half the team’s offensive snaps, but has caught just seven passes for 54 yards on the year.

Rapoport adds that the demotion may only last one week, but the limited contributions made by Perriman over the entirety of his three years in the NFL don’t do much to suggest that a breakthrough is right around the corner.