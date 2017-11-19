Report: Saints extend assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland’s contract

Getty Images

The Saints rallied from 15 points down to extend their winning streak to eight games on Sunday afternoon and they got contributions from several players brought to the team since Jeff Ireland was hired as assistant General Manager and college scouting director.

Ireland was hired in January 2015 and the Saints have drafted key contributors like Andrus Peat, Sheldon Rankins, Vonn Bell, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara and Marcus Williams in the last three offseasons.

Given that success, it comes as no surprise to see Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate‘s report that the Saints have extended Ireland’s contract. No terms of the deal are included in the report and the team has not made any announcement.

Ireland’s hit rate with the Saints could lead to outside interest in hiring him to run the entire personnel department. He was the General Manager of the Dolphins from 2008-13, so he has experience although it wasn’t a particularly successful run for Miami while Ireland was piloting the ship.