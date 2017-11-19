Reports: Sterling Shepard has migraines, is unlikely to play

Getty Images

The Giants unexpectedly added receiver Sterling Shepard to the injury report yesterday, and now he’s unlikely to play today.

Shepard, who is listed as questionable, isn’t expected to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Giants said Shepard has an illness, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the specific issue is migraines.

The Giants are already without Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall, and Shepard has emerged as the team’s leading receiver, with 475 receiving yards this season. Losing Shepard will make beating the Chiefs even harder for Eli Manning and the heavy underdog Giants.