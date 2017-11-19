Robert Woods has shoulder injury

Getty Images

An ugly loss to the Vikings on Sunday included a late-game scare for the Rams. Receiver Robert Woods, one of the team’s best players this season, suffered an injury late in the contest, and he took a cart ride to the locker room.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s a shoulder injury that is not currently believed to be serious.

Woods, who spent his first four seasons with the Bills, has 47 catches for 703 yards on the season.

The Rams host the Saints next Sunday, in a key NFC battle — and an old-school NFC West reunion.