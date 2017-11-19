Saints close within four to close first half

Getty Images

The Saints forced the first Redskins punt of the afternoon late in the second quarter and then drove for a field goal that brought the home team within 17-13 as the first half came to a close.

The field goal was set up by back-to-back completions to Ted Ginn and Michael Thomas that picked up 46 yards and assured that the end to Drew Brees‘ half was better than the start. Brees was intercepted by Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger to end the first New Orleans possession of the game and Washington followed that with a field goal to take the lead.

New Orleans answered with a field goal of their own and the teams traded touchdowns before Kirk Cousins completed four passes to set up a Samaje Perine touchdown run that lifted the visitors to another lead early in the second quarter. Cousins is 10-of-14 for 139 yards and Perine has 57 yards on 11 carries as the Saints defense has looked more vulnerable than it has in several weeks.

It hasn’t helped that they lost cornerback Marshon Lattimore to an ankle injury on the opening drive. His return is considered questionable, which is also the case for Redskins guard Shawn Lauvao and defensive lineman Terrell McClain.