Saints complete comeback in OT for eighth straight win

AP

The Saints were down 15 points in the fourth quarter, but they found themselves in time to extend their winning streak to eight straight games.

Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes in the final minutes to tie the score at 31 with just over a minute to play and Mark Ingram ran twice for 51 yards to set up Wil Lutz‘s game-winning field goal shortly after the Saints forced a punt to open overtime.

The 34-31 win saw the Saints defense take a step backward, which worked out OK because the offense caught fire after a day of mixed results. Brees completed 13 passes over two fourth quarter touchdown passes, which allowed the Saints to tie the game and allowed him to battle back in a duel with Kirk Cousins that saw the Redskins quarterback ahead for most of the day.

Cousins was 22-of-32 for 322 yards and three touchdowns despite missing Jordan Reed, Terrelle Pryor and, as of a third quarter ankle injury, Chris Thompson. An intentional grounding penalty late in the fourth and a Cam Jordan sack on second down in overtime kept Cousins from getting Washington the points they needed to snap the Saints’ losing streak, however.

Cousins got good help from rookie running back Samaje Perine, who ran for 117 yards and a touchdown against a Saints defense that had its worst outing since a Week Two loss to the Patriots. They were able to stop Perine short on a key third down with two minutes left in regulation, though, and Brees drove the Saints for the tying score.

Brees wound up 29-of-41 for a season-best 385 yards and hit Alvin Kamara with 1:05 left to set up a big two-point conversion. Kamara ran the ball in for the score, setting up the extra period that led to a happy ending in New Orleans.

The Saints will head to L.A. for a game against the Rams next Sunday while the Redskins will have to shake off a painful loss before facing the Giants on Thanksgiving. At 4-6 in a conference that currently includes nine teams with winning records, they probably can’t afford another loss if they want to extend their season beyond Week 17.