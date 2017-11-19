Saints score 15 straight to send game to overtime

Getty Images

The Saints’ seven-game winning streak was on life support in the fourth quarter, but Drew Brees and company have given the Superdome a jolt.

Brees hit Alvin Kamara for an 18-yard touchdown with 1:05 left to play and then handed the ball to the rookie for a two-point conversion that tied the score at 31. That capped a 15-0 run for the Saints after the Redskins went up 31-16 with just under six minutes left to play.

Brees has now completed 29-of-42 passes for 385 yards, including four straight completions that culminated in Kamara’s touchdown. Kirk Cousins has had a big day as well, hitting on 22-of-30 for 322 yards and three touchdowns, but couldn’t get any points before the end of regulation thanks to an intentional grounding and a well-executed blitz by Saints safety Vonn Bell.

At least one of the quarterbacks will get a chance to end things right away in overtime.