Sean McDermott isn’t second-guessing his QB call

AP

After last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Saints, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he wasn’t considering benching Tyrod Taylor despite giving Nathan Peterman playing time in the final minutes of the game.

We soon found out that McDermott was being less than truthful because he benched Taylor in favor of Peterman later in the week in what he said was an attempt to stop the losing streak that took the Bills from 5-2 to 5-4. That decision blew up in McDermott’s face on Sunday when Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss to the Chargers that left the Bills without a winning record for the first time since the end of Week Two.

McDermott said after the game that he wasn’t second-guessing himself for starting Peterman, although he did tweak his earlier explanation for making the move a bit by saying that it was made for both the near- and long-term benefit of the organization. He added that he remains confident in Peterman and that he believes the rookie will improve.

Taylor replaced Peterman in the second half and had more success against a Chargers team that was already looking forward to Thursday’s game in Dallas. McDermott didn’t say whether that success would lead to Taylor’s return to the starting lineup against the Chiefs in Week 12, explaining that he needs to evaluate the situation.

McDermott’s evaluation shouldn’t take long. Taylor’s the better quarterback right now and the one that gives the Bills a chance to stay afloat in an AFC Wild Card race that has plenty of ugly ducklings vying for a chance to advance to the postseason. That may not make him the team’s choice for the future, but the present doesn’t offer a better alternative.