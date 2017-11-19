Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

QB Nathan Peterman makes his first start for the Bills on Sunday.

Musing about potential changes to the Dolphins roster.

LB Kyle Van Noy has become a valuable piece in the Patriots front seven.

Checking in on the status of the Jets rebuild.

There should be opportunities for the Ravens pass rush on Sunday.

The Bengals tweaked their roster this weekend.

Run defense will be a key for the Browns on Sunday.

The Steelers have leaned on their secondary depth.

The Texans are honoring Andre Johnson this weekend.

The Colts hope their offensive line can finish strong.

Hitting the books has paid off for Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye.

Should the Titans be concerned about QB Marcus Mariota‘s development?

Tight ends have caused problems for the Broncos defense.

Looking at what needs to be fixed on the Chiefs offense.

Chargers DL Darius Philon has learned how to handle adversity.

The Raiders have their fingers crossed that CB Sean Smith can lead the way on Sunday.

The Cowboys have changed places with the Eagles this season.

Giants G.M. Jerry Reese was at Saturday’s USC-UCLA game.

A look at DT Timmy Jernigan‘s value to the Eagles defense.

The Redskins are the next to try to solve the new-look Saints defense.

The Bears have been able to take looks at several cornerbacks this year.

Will the Lions have their first 100-yard rusher since 2013 this weekend?

RB Devante Mays will get his chance in the Packers backfield.

The Vikings offensive line has taken a big step forward.

Falcons LB Vic Beasley is looking forward to seeing former teammate Dwight Freeney.

FB Alex Armah has contributed to the Panthers earlier than expected.

What concerns should the Saints have about the Redskins defense?

A call for the Buccaneers to play G Kevin Pamphile full time.

The Cardinals can empathize with the Texans on the injury front.

Rams QB Jared Goff goes the pop culture route with his audibles.

Which defensive players should the 49ers build around?

The Seahawks are down two starters in the secondary.