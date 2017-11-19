Texans rally in fourth quarter for 31-21 victory over Arizona

AP

The Texans ended a three-game losing streak with their best effort of the season with Tom Savage as their quarterback, beating Arizona 31-21. It was his first victory this season as the starter after three losses.

Savage went 22-of-32 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and one interception as the Texans rolled up 357 yards.

The Texans trailed 21-17 heading into the fourth quarter before D'Onta Foreman ran for touchdowns of 3 and 34 yards. Foreman, though, was injured on the 34-yard score, leaving the field on a cart with a lower left leg injury. He finished with 10 carries for 65 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Blaine Gabbert, making his first start for the Cardinals, was solid for three quarters before melting down in the fourth with interceptions on back-to-back possessions. Eddie Pleasant and Andre Hal picked him.

On the possession before Pleasant’s interception, the Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-one on their own 35. Adrian Peterson, who had 26 yards on 14 carries, was stopped for a 1-yard loss by Jadeveon Clowney and Zach Cunningham.

Gabbert finished 22-of-34 for 257 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Larry Fitzgerald caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Rookie tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who had never caught a pass in three previous appearances, caught three passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.