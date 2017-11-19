Texans score first as Tom Savage is off to a fast start

AP

Tom Savage is off to his best start as a starter this season. He has completed all six passes he has attempted, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Miller.

Savage drove the Texans 89 yards in 12 plays, using up 6 minutes, 58 seconds for a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

He was saved on two incompletions on the drive with two Arizona penalties. Tramon Williams was penalized 5 yards for defensive holding, and Antoine Bethea drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness for a hit on DeAndre Hopkins.

Blaine Gabbert also is having a good day so far, going 8-for-10 for 83 yards.