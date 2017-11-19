Tom Brady doing Tom Brady things as Patriots take early lead

AP

Tom Brady is amazing in case you didn’t realize that already.

He opened Sunday’s game going 9-for-9 for 61 yards and a touchdown. That gives him 48 touchdowns and four interceptions over the past two seasons.

Let’s repeat that: Tom Brady has 48 touchdown passes and four interceptions over the past two seasons, which encompasses his last 22 games.

His first nine passes Sunday went to six different receivers, with Dion Lewis catching the last for a 15-yard score and a 7-0 lead for the Patriots over the Raiders in Mexico City.