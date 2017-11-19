Tom Brady has 82nd regular-season game with 300 yards

AP

Tom Brady has his 82nd career 300-yard passing game, and the Patriots have their eighth victory of the season, even if there remains a quarter to play.

The Patriots ended the third quarter with a 30-0 lead on the Raiders.

Brady has completed 27 of 33 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Brandin Cooks has six catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

New England led 17-0 at halftime but increased that to 24-0 only 54 seconds into the second half as Cooks caught a 64-yard touchdown from Brady.

Stephen Gostkwoski added two field goals in the third quarter from 51 and 40 yards. He made a 62-yarder on the final play of the first half.