Travis Kelce: We have to man up

The Chiefs lost 12-9 in overtime to the Giants on Sunday afternoon to move to 6-4 on the season and continue a run of disappointing play after their 5-0 start to the year.

Any loss that sees an offense go without a touchdown is painful and that’s especially true when the opponents came into the game with a 1-8 record and 82 points allowed in the last two weeks. Tight end Travis Kelce said after the game that he could see the Giants’ increased effort “coming a mile away” after they spent the week being roasted in New York and that the Chiefs failed to match it as they came off their bye week.

“We have to man up,” Kelce said, via the Kansas City Star. “Nobody is pointing fingers but guys have to get called out and be more accountable, and that starts with myself.”

Kelce made a big play with a 32-yard grab to set up the game-tying field goal, but had a hand in two of the Chiefs’ three turnovers. He had a shovel pass bounce out of his grasp and into Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison‘s hands to set up the lone touchdown of the day. The one-time quarterback was also tapped to throw a pass after a backward toss from Alex Smith, but it was intercepted by Landon Collins.

The trick play failed to spark the Chiefs offense and there’s been little to like about the unit over the last six weeks as they’ve lost the groove they were in to start the year. If they can’t change that quickly, there will likely be increased noise about bigger changes concerning both the guys calling the plays and those executing them.