Tyler Eifert had cyst removed from knee

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert‘s season came to an end when he had back surgery in October and he’s using the time off to address some other health issues.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Eifert had surgery to remove a cyst from his knee. Eifert had knee trouble over the summer and missed a preseason game while dealing with it.

Eifert has also had elbow and ankle surgeries during a career that’s mixed flashes of on-field production with long absences from the lineup because of injuries.

The latest set of them come as Eifert’s contract with the Bengals is coming to an end. Having free agency on the horizon provides Eifert with plenty of reason to address all the problems, although questions about his ability to stay healthy will likely limit both the financial and time commitment of any contract he lands this offseason.