Tyrod Taylor back at quarterback for Bills

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that Nathan Peterman would start at quarterback against the Chargers on Sunday because the fifth-round pick gave the team the best chance to win.

McDermott made that decision after saying twice that Tyrod Taylor would remain the team’s starting quarterback, so his credibility might have taken a bit of a hit. If so, it took an even bigger one on Sunday.

Peterman’s run in the lineup lasted for two quarters, which saw him throw five interceptions while the Chargers were building a 37-7 halftime lead. Taylor was back in the lineup for the first Buffalo possession of the second half, which started with the Bills down 40-7 after Nick Novak‘s fourth field goal of the afternoon.

We’ll see how the Bills handle things at quarterback from here, but it will probably be best to take anything McDermott might say about the position with a grain of salt.