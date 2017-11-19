Tyron Smith inactive, Darren McFadden a healthy scratch

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 19, 2017, 7:17 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys will be without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith for a second straight game, as he’s among the seven inactives for tonight’s game against the Eagles.

That means Byron Bell will start at left tackle, after he finished up the final third of Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn‘s six-sack jailbreak last week.

Running back Darren McFadden is a healthy scratch, which seems odd considering they’re without suspended Ezekiel Elliott. That leaves them with Alfred Morris and Rod Smith in the backfield.

The Cowboys are also without injured middle linebacker Sean Lee, safety Jeff Heath and kicker Dan Bailey, along with defensive tackle Daniel Ross, and tight end Blake Jarwin.

For the Eagles, newcomers Will Beatty and Dannell Ellerbe are inactive, along with wide receiver Shelton Gibson, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, running back Wendell Smallwood, and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Tyron Smith inactive, Darren McFadden a healthy scratch

  1. Cowboys are like 0-8 when Lee doesn’t play. Injuries aside the eagles are lookn good.
    I will be happy IF we can even make this a game tonight. I Love Jason and THIS coaching staff,
    that being said They go so predictable and vanilla way to much. They dont know how to or seem to want to
    DO what it takes at times. They just manage, They do not change things up as the game goes on. Well not enough
    at lease. Let Dakota RUN tonight IF he is gettn clobbered! Let him roll out, throw screens and quick slants. And ABOVE ALL STOP going and shown No backs in the backfield, We suck when we show TRUE pass.

  2. I do NOT understand the DMac scratch???? Didn’t Dak have almost the same amount of rushing yards, as all the r/b’s combined last week?? Not a good look…smh JG & staff can not make in-game adjustments for the life of them! It was sad that we had nobody efficient enough to back up Smith, our Pro Bowler!! I hope a week of solid practice helped 😦 Nonetheless, Go Cowboys!!!

  3. Calizcowboyz, your cowboys didn’t have Sean Lee for the entire 2014 season and Romo still led them to a division title.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!