Tyron Smith inactive, Darren McFadden a healthy scratch

Getty Images

The Cowboys will be without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith for a second straight game, as he’s among the seven inactives for tonight’s game against the Eagles.

That means Byron Bell will start at left tackle, after he finished up the final third of Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn‘s six-sack jailbreak last week.

Running back Darren McFadden is a healthy scratch, which seems odd considering they’re without suspended Ezekiel Elliott. That leaves them with Alfred Morris and Rod Smith in the backfield.

The Cowboys are also without injured middle linebacker Sean Lee, safety Jeff Heath and kicker Dan Bailey, along with defensive tackle Daniel Ross, and tight end Blake Jarwin.

For the Eagles, newcomers Will Beatty and Dannell Ellerbe are inactive, along with wide receiver Shelton Gibson, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, running back Wendell Smallwood, and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.