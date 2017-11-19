UCLA fires Jim Mora

Getty Images

Jim Mora was fired as coach of the Falcons after three seasons, and fired as coach of the Seahawks after one season. And now he’s been fired from his latest job, as head coach at UCLA.

UCLA announced today that it fired Mora after losing to rival USC last night. That loss drops UCLA to 5-6 this season after going 4-8 last season.

Mora coaches quarterback Josh Rosen, viewed by many as a future first-round draft pick, and his inability to win with Rosen has been a black mark on his tenure at the school, where he has coached since 2012.

It won’t be surprising to see UCLA look for a coach with NFL experience. Chip Kelly, who is currently working at ESPN after coaching the 49ers and Eagles, previously had a lot of success in the Pac-12 at Oregon and would likely be a strong candidate for the Bruins job.

Mora, who has been an NFL defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, could find himself back in the NFL, if he’s willing to be an assistant again.