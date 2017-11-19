Vance Joseph was “initially offended” by Elway’s remarks

Getty Images

On Friday, Broncos president of football operations and G.M. John Elway said the team has gotten “a little bit soft.” Broncos coach Vance Joseph initially wasn’t happy about that.

Joseph told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals that he was “initially offended” by the comments, but that after thinking about the issue Joseph decided that “in some aspects he’s right.”

Joseph also said that he spoke to his players about the remarks on Saturday night. He declined to share the details of the conversation.

The Broncos started the year 3-1, but they have now lost six straight games, plunging them in to last place in the AFC West. It will be interesting to see whether Joseph gets a second year in Denver, or whether he’ll become the latest one-and-done NFL head coach.