Vikings and Rams finish hard-hitting half tied 7-7

Getty Images

The Rams jumped out to the early start, but the Vikings have responded, setting up a second half which could by very influential for the NFC playoff picture.

They’re tied 7-7, after Vikings running back Latavius Murray‘s touchdown run, and playing each other evenly.

Both defenses are playing well, and aggressively.

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty when he stuck the crown of his helmet into Rams quarterback Jared Goff. They also kept the Rams out of the end zone, when safety Anthony Harris forced a Cooper Kupp fumble on the 1-yard line, preventing a Rams scoring opportunity.