Vikings flex their muscles, beat Rams to get to 8-2

Getty Images

The Vikings kept the Rams from making big plays at the rate they were accustomed to.

But they made enough of their own to win, and to make a case as perhaps the best team in the NFC.

The Vikings bludgeoned the Rams 24-7, improving to 8-2 and serving notice that they’re to be taken seriously despite their unconventional quarterback situation.

Case Keenum was again more than just efficient and acceptable, completing 27-of-38 passes for 280 yards and no turnovers. He also found Adam Thielen for a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter as they pulled away. That left former first-rounder Teddy Bridgewater standing and watching for the second straight week since coming back from his knee injury, and it’s hard to justify taking Keenum off the field at the moment.

Coupled with running back Latavius Murray, who had 95 yards and two touchdowns, and the Vikings did enough to overcome some unexpected mistakes. Kicker Kai Forbath missed a pair of field goals, after he entered the game 37-of-38 on field goals there, since signing with Minnesota last year.

But mostly it was about the way their defense harassed Jared Goff and the Rams’ third-ranked offense throughout the day.

After a game-opening 70-yard touchdown drive and 54 on the meaningless last one, the Rams managed just 130 yards on the eight possessions in between. Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen didn’t get a sack (breaking a streak of nine straight games and leaving him one game short of a league record), but there was consistent pressure. Cooper Kupp fumbling at the Vikings’ 1-yard line was emblematic of their day, as they couldn’t capitalize on the few chances they had.

Goff finished 23-of-37 for 225 yards, and appeared to be getting attention from the team’s athletic training staff during the game. With wide receiver Robert Woods carted off late, they’ll have several situations to monitor, as they fall to 7-3.