Vikings take 14-7 lead in fourth quarter over Rams

AP

The Vikings got into the end zone (apparently), and then did something they struggled with.

After Latavius Murray scored on a reviewed (and upheld) touchdown run, kicker Kai Forbath hit the extra point to give Minnesota a 14-7 lead on the Rams. It was Murray’s second touchdown of the day.

Forbath had previously missed a pair of field goals, which would have given the Vikings more of an edge on a day when their defense is doing a good job slowing down Jared Goff and the Rams.

The Rams had just 170 yards in the first three quarters, with 70 of those coming on their game-opening drive.