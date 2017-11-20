Adam Gase: “No reason” Jay Cutler won’t start if healthy

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2017, 12:49 PM EST
The Dolphins fell behind 20-7 in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they rallied to tie the score in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 30-20 on a field goal with four seconds left and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Tampa as the Dolphins tried to lateral their way to a kickoff return touchdown.

The big difference for Miami from the first half to the second was that Matt Moore was playing quarterback after halftime. Moore replaced Jay Cutler, who threw three interceptions, after Cutler was removed from the game with a head injury and went 17-of-28 for 282 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the second time this season that Moore has rallied the Dolphins after Cutler went down with an injury, but his one start — a 40-0 loss to the Ravens — didn’t go well and coach Adam Gase isn’t in any hurry to give him another one. Gase said on Monday that Cutler is in the concussion protocol, but that he’ll remain the starter once he’s cleared.

“He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. There’s no reason for me to say he’s not,” Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Whether it is Cutler or Moore this week, the Dolphins are going to need as good a performance as they’ve had all season to get a win in New England that keeps them from falling to 4-7.

  5. to me it was foolish to sign cutler in the first place..what is the point of having matt moore on the roster for years now?

  7. “He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. There’s no reason for me to say he’s not,” Gase said.

    So, it WAS Gase that asked him to throw 3 first half interceptions.

    I knew it…

  9. I think Cutler’s mechanics are abysmal. Most of his throws are while jumping in the air–backwards. Moore gave the team a spark but I believe Cutler is the better QB when he uses solid mechanics…But he doesn’t. At this point I’d like to see Moore get the starts. Not because he has a better chance to win, but because it will prevent the Tannehill haters from claiming he isn’t Miami’s best option next year. He isn’t the best QB but he runs that offense far better than Cutler and Moore.

  11. WR DeVante Parker, who’s looking more and more like a wasted draft pick, was directly responsible for two of the three Cutler interceptions on Sunday.

  14. Cutler is one QB that get so many chances and I still don’t know why. He has never been really good even when Gase was in Chicago. He hurts the team and changes the momentum of the game with his interceptions.

  15. I’m a fan but it’s sickening listening to Adam Gase give generic nothing responses. Referring to Jay Cutler at QB, “He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do”. Really have you asked him to step into his throws and stop throwing off his back foot. Lol Gase needs to forget about his $10m dollar mistake and play the better quarterback. Yeah the QB that gives the Miami Dolphins the best chance to win, not Jay Cutler!

  16. I really thought they would make the switch to Moore after the Jets game. When Cutler was injured and taken out of that game, Matt Moore is a majority of the reason they rallied to win.

  18. I know Tannehill would rather be out there with his boys than on the side, but with every passing week his stock goes up. Moore is a top class back up and a back up for a reason. You look at his work and once he is given a start tends to fade very quickly. He’s a tough cookie and a good player but unfortunately not a regular no. 1

  19. The Fins should just forfeit the next game at NE (they are not going to win anyway)
    and use the extra week to get healthy …

    not having a bye has hurt them physically and mentally … but that is not why they are losing.

