Adam Gase: “No reason” Jay Cutler won’t start if healthy

The Dolphins fell behind 20-7 in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they rallied to tie the score in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 30-20 on a field goal with four seconds left and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Tampa as the Dolphins tried to lateral their way to a kickoff return touchdown.

The big difference for Miami from the first half to the second was that Matt Moore was playing quarterback after halftime. Moore replaced Jay Cutler, who threw three interceptions, after Cutler was removed from the game with a head injury and went 17-of-28 for 282 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the second time this season that Moore has rallied the Dolphins after Cutler went down with an injury, but his one start — a 40-0 loss to the Ravens — didn’t go well and coach Adam Gase isn’t in any hurry to give him another one. Gase said on Monday that Cutler is in the concussion protocol, but that he’ll remain the starter once he’s cleared.

“He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. There’s no reason for me to say he’s not,” Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Whether it is Cutler or Moore this week, the Dolphins are going to need as good a performance as they’ve had all season to get a win in New England that keeps them from falling to 4-7.