Anthony Hitchens to undergo MRI on groin

Getty Images

The Cowboys already know they won’t have starting weakside linebacker Sean Lee on Thursday against the Chargers. Now, it appears unlikely they’ll have his backup either.

Anthony Hitchens started in Lee’s spot Sunday against the Eagles but left in the second half with a groin injury.

“Hitch has a groin pull,” owner Jerry Jones said.

Hitchens will undergo an MRI on Monday, but he left the locker room with a noticeable limp.

The Cowboys’ next-man-up is being severely tested, with Jaylon Smith and Justin Durant now likely to play more snaps than Dallas would prefer as fill-in starters.

Hitchens, who had never missed a game with an injury in his college or NFL career until this season, fractured the tibial plateau in his right leg in the preseason and missed the first four games of the season.