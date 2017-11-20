Bears make a kicking change after missed game-tying field goal

Getty Images

Bears kicker Connor Barth missed a game-tying field goal at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Lions, and that will be the last field goal he attempts in Chicago.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that Barth is out and will be replaced by Cairo Santos.

Santos has played his entire career for the Chiefs and started this season in Kansas City, making all three of his field goals and all 12 of his extra points. But he suffered a groin injury, and replacement Harrison Butker played well enough that the Chiefs decided to waive Santos.

Now Santos has a new NFL home, and Barth is out.