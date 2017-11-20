Bears think Leonard Floyd avoided ACL tear

Getty Images

The Bears know that Leonard Floyd‘s knee injury is serious.

But perhaps it’s not as serious as it could have been.

Via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, Bears coach John Fox said they don’t think Floyd tore his ACL, but they’re waiting until all the tests are done to make any announcements.

If he only injured the MCL, the timeline would be much more promising for Floyd, even if it doesn’t get him back on the field this year.

Injuries at this point of the season compromise a players’ ability to participate in an offseason program or minicamps next year.

Floyd has 5.5 sacks this year, after a 7.0-sack rookie campaign last year.