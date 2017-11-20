Ben McAdoo: We played like the team we’re capable of being

Getty Images

Last week was not a good one for Giants coach Ben McAdoo as he found himself being roasted far and wide after a loss to the previously winless 49ers dropped his team’s record to 1-8 on the year.

Among the most pointed critiques was that Giants players weren’t playing hard for their coach, something that left many thinking that the record would be 1-9 when the Chiefs left New Jersey on Sunday night. After more than 60 minutes of action on Sunday, those people were proven wrong as Aldrick Rosas‘ field goal in overtime made the Giants 12-9 winners.

After the game, McAdoo was asked if it felt good to get a win after a week like that.

“Feelings don’t have anything to do with it. We played like the type of team that we’re capable of playing,” McAdoo said, via Newsday. “We played tremendous defense today. We were all over the field. We were flying around, running to the football. That was great to see. Special teams was big for us, again, I can’t say that enough. Going against that offense — they have a lot of speed, a lot of lump-in-your-throat returners.”

Guard D.J Fluker said that McAdoo’s speech to the team on Saturday night set the right tone and left him feeling that “if you don’t play with passion for the coach, you shouldn’t be here.”

The Giants found the passion that’s been missing on Sunday. If they can maintain it, McAdoo might still have a chance of sticking around for a third year.