Blaine Gabbert will start again for Cardinals

The Cardinals gave quarterback Blaine Gabbert his first start of the season in Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the Texans and they’ll be taking another look at him in Week 12.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Gabbert will remain in the lineup for another week. That means there will be a chance for Gabbert to take a stroll down memory lane as he entered the NFL as a Jaguars first-round pick in the 2011 draft.

Gabbert was 22-of-34 for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against Houston.

“Yep, everything from what I gathered after the game from Bruce, [he] was extremely poised and confident and ran the huddle extremely well,” General Manager Steve Keim said of Gabbert on Arizona Sports 98.7. “To me, he looked a little bit like he looked in the preseason, which he showed very good flashes. Again, he looks comfortable in this offense, I thought he looked poised in the pocket, especially when you consider the fact that … really we had to be one-dimensional because of our inability to run the football.”

Gabbert got the start because Drew Stanton is dealing with a knee injury. Stanton was active as Gabbert’s backup and Arians said his health is improving, which likely means he’ll be the backup against Jacksonville as well.