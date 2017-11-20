Brandon Marshall on Vance Joseph: He’s a good coach

Getty Images

To review, the Broncos have lost six in a row; the General Manager called the team “soft“; and they fired their offensive coordinator. Otherwise, things are just peachy in Denver.

Broncos players, though, threw their support behind head coach Vance Joseph on Monday.

“We respect Vance whole-heartedly. We talk about it all the time,” linebacker Brandon Marshall said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. “. . . This 3-7 record kind of masks what type of coach he is. He’s a good coach. A lot of guys respect him. A lot of guys really enjoy him as our coach. He keeps it real. He tells us the truth. We play good in spurts, but we just haven’t been able to put together a complete game. And it’s tough because ultimately, as a head coach, it falls back on him unfortunately. But we know — or at least I know — what type of coach he is, how much he cares and how detailed he is. It’s just sad because we’re not getting it done for him.

“He’s a first-year head coach at a tough organization, a winning organization that doesn’t have a lot of patience. I want to get it done for him, and I know everybody else wants to get it done for him.”

Running back C.J. Anderson echoed Marshall, saying the coaches “put their chips in every week” but “we’re just not getting the results and we would love to see.”