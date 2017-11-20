Broncos fire Mike McCoy, promote Bill Musgrave to offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Broncos are in the midst of an ugly six-game losing streak, and now the first head has rolled.

Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was fired this morning, and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave was promoted to take his place, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Broncos’ offense has struggled all season, first with Trevor Siemian at quarterback and then with Brock Osweiler after Siemian was benched. The next move may be benching Osweiler in favor of Paxton Lynch.

McCoy was in the first season of his second stint as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. He was previously the Broncos’ offensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012, and that got him the head-coaching job in San Diego, where he coached the Chargers for the last four years.

Musgrave is also in his first season with the Broncos’ staff, having spent the last two years as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator.

It’s rare for a team to make a major change to its coaching staff at this time of year, but the Broncos need to change something. Head coach Vance Joseph’s first season in Denver is not going as planned.