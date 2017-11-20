Cardinals cut Andre Ellington

Getty Images

The Cardinals are moving on from running back Andre Ellington.

Ellington, who was inactive on Sunday, has been released today.

Once a promising playmaker, Ellington has largely been phased out of the Cardinals’ offense. Adrian Peterson is the starter in Arizona’s backfield, Kerwynn Williams is behind Peterson on the depth chart and D.J. Foster has been getting more playing time of late.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2013, Ellington showed a lot of promise as a rookie, running 118 times for 652 yards and adding 39 catches for 371 yards. But after becoming the Cardinals’ starter in 2014, Ellington hasn’t played as well since. Now the Cardinals have let him go.

Ellington will go on waivers and be available to any team that wants to pick him up for the $275,000 he’s still owed for the rest of the season.