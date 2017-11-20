Case Keenum: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”

AP

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer admitted the obvious last night, that it would be really “hard to yank” quarterback Case Keenum out of the lineup, no matter who’s on the bench behind him.

And Keenum’s happy to go along with that plan, as his hit streak has helped keep the Vikings near the top of the NFC playoff positioning chase.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Keenum said, via Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Let’s keep doing what we’re doing. Coach Zimmer is the coach. It’s his decision. I’m here to play. However he wants to do it, I’m here. I want to be the best player for this team.”

It’s hard to argue a case that he’s not, at the moment, He’s 6-2 as the starter, and won against the Bears coming in for an injured Sam Bradford. So even though former first-rounder Teddy Bridgewater is well and able to be a backup, there’s no reasonable rush to make a change.

He also just played a smart, safe game in what must have been an emotional situation for him, since he was the Rams starter last year before losing the job inevitably to first-rounder Jared Goff.

While he had a hot streak against Washington marred by a couple of late interceptions, there was no such giveback against the Rams.

“One of the first things [Zimmer] said this week was, don’t go off the reservation,” Keenum said.

Other than one early improvised floater to Adam Thielen in the face of a rush, Keenum made the smart plays, and they kept working. He’s still got a bit of a gunslinger in him, which makes him fun to watch.

“I’m thinking a lot of things at that point,” Zimmer said. “But he’s got a horseshoe right now.”

He’s also got a starting job, as long as he keeps playing this way.