Chargers defense felt “a little disrespected” by Bills starting Nathan Peterman

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2017, 6:49 AM EST
There were a wide range of reactions last week when Bills coach Sean McDermott announced his intention to bench Tyrod Taylor in order to start rookie Nathan Peterman at quarterback against the Chargers, including one from the defense that Peterman would be facing on Sunday.

Cornerback Casey Hayward said he and his teammates felt like the Bills’ decision to change quarterbacks with the Chargers next up on the schedule showed a lack of respect for the ability of the defense.

“I’m pretty sure we might’ve felt a little disrespected,” Hayward said, via the San Diego Union-Tribune. “… We’ve got two really good pass rushers, probably the top tandem in the NFL. We’ve got really good corners. … We’ve got really good safeties. They do it against us? Trippin’.”

Peterman was benched after throwing five interceptions in the first half, which Hayward described as the team taking “advantage of the disrespect” in a 54-24 win that bumped the Chargers up to 4-6 on the season. That’s not an overly impressive mark, but it’s an improvement on their 0-4 start and it has them alive in a divisonal race that has come back to them thanks to downward turns for Kansas City, Oakland and Denver.

The prospect of vaulting those teams should provide motivation for the Chargers even if teams start showing them the respect they feel they deserve.

2 responses to “Chargers defense felt “a little disrespected” by Bills starting Nathan Peterman

  1. Disrespected?
    They should have been feeling giddy with excitement!

    It never gets old….Listening to the 3 other AFC East teams’ fans, crowing about their greatness during preseason, and then crying at the halfway mark when their sorry teams are racing to get to the bottom of the division again. Every year, like clockwork.

    Adam Gase, (The QB Whisperer), is a genius!

    “Peterman gives us the best chance to win”

    ….and then there are the Jets!

    Patriots win the SB.
    Wash, Rinse, Repeat.

  2. I had to look him up. You’d think I’d know his name, seeing as how he spent four years with the rivals. Now, I just know him as the guy that whines about respect after trouncing an opponent by more than double their points. Makes sense, right?

    “Hey, I know I didn’t say this before the game cuz we were 3-6 and I wasn’t really sure we’d win this one, but starting the rookie was disrespect.”

    Brilliant. (eye roll)

