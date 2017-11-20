Cowboys have blown three halftime leads this season

Getty Images

The Cowboys led the Eagles 9-7 at halftime. They lost 37-9.

Atlanta outscored Dallas 17-0 in the second half last week after the Falcons led only 10-7 at halftime.

“The common thing that comes to my mind real quick is that for whatever reason, we’re getting beat pretty good in the second half,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday.

The Eagles’ loss marked the third time this season Dallas has blown a halftime lead. The Cowboys lost to the Rams and Packers at home last month despite being up at halftime.

Via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have blown 18 halftime leads in Jason Garrett’s tenure. Five times the Cowboys lost games that were tied at halftime.

The Cowboys under Garrett convert 68.4 percent of games into wins when leading at halftime, per Davison, and overcome halftime deficits 33.3 percent of the time.

Jones, though, was adamant that he wasn’t blaming coaching for the Cowboys’ second-half problems the past two weeks.

“I didn’t say that at all. Did I say that?” Jones said when asked about coaching. “What I said was that we were just not playing good [in the second half] in the last two games.”

Instead, Jones explained, the Cowboys have “gotten it out of balance” by keeping their defense on the field too much in the second half. The Cowboys will have to get it back into balance in a hurry, with the Chargers in town Thursday, to keep their playoff chances alive.