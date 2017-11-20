Dolphins waive De’Veon Smith

Getty Images

The Dolphins waived running back De’Veon Smith on Monday.

Miami promoted Smith to the active roster Saturday, but he was inactive for Sunday’s game. He originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 5 and he rushed for 35 yards on 12 carries in the preseason.

Smith was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and two-year starter at Michigan, playing in 49 games with 26 starts. He had 495 carries for 2,235 yards (4.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. He started all 13 games as a senior in 2016 and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.